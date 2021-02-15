In this day and age, few things are certain. Some say it’s just death and taxes. But every February, the staff at the Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia has something else to look forward to.
For 23 years, Emporia resident Rae George has created a display in the library’s display case for Black History Month, honoring Black heroes on a local, national and historic level. This year is no different. Emporia-native MarQuis Harris is featured in this year’s display. Harris garnered national attention last summer as a finalist on BET’s “Sunday Best,” a gospel singing competition show. George believes that seeing Harris on TV should inspire Black youth in the community to strive for bigger and better things.
“You can raise yourself to whatever level you want to reach,” George said. “Make up your mind and do it.”
Other pictures in this year’s display honor heroes who have died in the last year, including baseball great Hank Aaron and actress and model Cecily Tyson, who both died in January.
George has lived in Emporia off and on for more than 40 years, she says. She has watched the community grow and change so much in that time. And while her focus was on spotlighting other heroes, George herself is someone to be admired and celebrated.
George, who is 81 years old, is currently in remission from her fight with lymph node cancer, and has already overcome a bout with breast cancer. She currently serves as the treasurer for the local chapter of the NAACP. She graduated from Virginia Union University in 1959, where she was a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which she honors with a picture in the display at the library.
