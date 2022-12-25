Several talented Sussex County Public School staff members recently got together to record a special musical greeting in celebration of Christmas 2022.
A similar effort in 2021 was so well-received that Loretta Beechaum, SCHS English Teacher (Keyboard, Soprano Saxophone), Christianna Wright, ESL Teacher (Harp), Adaisha Gibson, Reading Specialist (Singer), Danyel Lee-Irby, SCHS English Teacher (Vocals) , and Sheila Trimiew-Johnson, SCHS Vocational Teacher (Drums) got together in the High School Auditorium and recorded their rendition of “Mary Did You Know?” to share.
Following the videotaping of the session the link was sent out to celebrate the holiday season with “wishes to all for a beautiful holiday.”
Links to enjoy the sessions from both years are available on YouTube:
2022-2022 https://youtu.be/wzcFii15kjU
