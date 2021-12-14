Emporia City Manager William E. Johnson, III has announced the appointment of Alicia Hargrove as Director of Finance. Hargrove has 10 years’ experience in public sector accounting; she has served as the Director of Business and Finance for the Greensville County Public School System since 2016.
Hargrove has extensive experience in understanding, managing, and writing grants. She has managed grants that have been awarded in amounts over $7 million. She has also managed the budget for the Greensville County Public School System which totals $38 million. She serves as Treasurer for the Greensville County Education Foundation. She also has extensive experience in working with external auditors.
Hargrove attended Southside Community College in Alberta, Virginia and Old Dominion University where she obtained her associate degrees in General Studies, Science and Math and her B.S. in Occupational Training.
Johnson believes Hargrove will do an outstanding job as the City’s Director of Finance. Johnson states, “Mrs. Hargrove’s background and extensive knowledge in grants and experience with local school finances makes her a great asset in the Director of Finance position.”
