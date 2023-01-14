Virginia hospitals and health systems provided $3.1 billion in community support to the Commonwealth in 2021 and generated more than $60 billion in positive economic activity across the state, according to the newly released 2023 Annual Report on Community Benefit from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA). At the same time, many Virginia hospitals, including several serving rural communities, continue to face significant financial challenges, as is chronicled in the 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report. Even during a global pandemic and the resulting financial fallout for health care providers, Virginia hospitals continued to serve as essential providers of health care services and economic anchors for communities throughout the Commonwealth. Among other items, that includes:
• $954 million in government payment shortfalls due to the difference between Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements and the actual cost of care;
• $411 million in charity care, which includes the cost of free and discounted care to serve individuals who cannot afford to pay for care;
• $207 million for means-tested programs and subsidized health services, and $390 million in bad debt for services not paid in full by a patient or third-party payer;
• $415 million to cover the state share of Medicaid expansion costs enabling hundreds of thousands of Virginians to gain health care coverage; and
• $230 million in community health investments.
The data shows that hospitals provided more than $3 billion in community support in the form of uncompensated care, community investments, taxes, and more. Virginia hospitals also directly employ 120,900 people in good jobs, accounting for $11.3 billion in wages and benefits, and hospitals’ presence support 242,000 additional skilled jobs in the state. Virginia hospitals in 2021 made those abundant contributions while also handling the vast majority (88.2 percent) of total state voluntary and involuntary behavioral health inpatient hospital admissions, accommodating 3.4 million emergency department visits, accepting more than 754,000 inpatient admissions (accounting for 4.4 million patient days), delivering nearly 88,000 babies, and throughout the pandemic treating and discharging nearly 132,000 COVID-19 patients. While hospitals provide immense benefits, they also face significant challenges. This is particularly true for rural hospitals that often serve less populous, more geographically isolated communities and have a patient payer mix comprised of individuals who tend to be older, sicker, poorer, and of lower socioeconomic means who heavily rely on Medicaid or Medicare, programs that reimburse below the cost of providing care. Rural hospitals also face challenges in recruiting and retaining health care professionals, particularly amid pandemic-related staff burnout conditions. The 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report highlights both the many public health and economic contributions the 28 rural hospitals in the state make as well as some of the challenges they face, including the fact that more than one-fourth of rural Virginia hospitals (26 percent) had negative operating margins in 2021. Nearly one-third of rural Virginia hospitals (32 percent) operated in the red in 2020. Rural hospitals are experiencing these challenges as the national hospital sector continues to deal with the impact of COVID-related revenue losses, lower patient volumes, substantial cost increases, and staffing shortages.
