Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) voted in support of H.R. 7276, the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act. The legislation would ensure the U.S. Department of State collects and preserves any evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine and reports all findings to Congress. This evidence would support future proceedings at international bodies, such as the International Court of Justice at the United Nations, Ukrainian courts, and other domestic courts around the globe.
“President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine was a gross violation of international norms, and the reports of alleged war crimes against the Ukrainian people are gravely concerning. The United States and our allies stand in support of Ukraine and will not allow human rights violations and other humanitarian atrocities to go unchecked,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “We have a responsibility to the international community and to democracy to take the necessary actions to hold Russia accountable for their crimes and protect the Ukrainian people. H.R. 7276 sends a clear message that the United States and our international partners are watching Russia closely and will not allow these horrific acts of violence to continue without repercussions.”
