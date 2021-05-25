A young girl in Jarratt was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding her bike Monday evening. The girl was taken by MedFlight to the VCU Medical Center Hospital (MCV) in Richmond. A person at the scene said the girl was bitten badly from head to toe. She required staples and stitches. She has since been sent home. It has not been made clear whether the girl’s family will press charges against the dogs’ owner.
All six dogs involved in the attack are now in custody at the Greensville County Animal Shelter, according to Senior Animal Control Officer John Mise. They will not be returned to their owner.
The pack of dogs had been causing problems in Jarratt for a number of weeks. According to the Town’s Facebook page, five dogs attacked a woman on Braxton Avenue on May 20. Shirley Gill, a local, said the dogs killed her cat and two kittens.
