Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America Administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010, and top ten finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America 2023.
Are you a lady of elegance aged 60 or over, looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired? View msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives.
The VA organization is here to support you and help you get ready for interview, talent, philosophy and evening gown. Contact Linda Huntley at dadulinda5@gmail.com or 540-280-4746 for more information.
