Waverly officials report that due to the recent clean up by over 50 volunteers of SCYMAC Field, their renovation project awarded by Lowe’s Home Improvement is now under way. The Waverly project was one of only 100 selected from across the United States by Lowe’s for their Hometown 100 Project, in honor of the company’s 100th Anniversary.
According to Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul, Baxter Brothers, the contractors in charge of the renovation, have already ordered $30,000 worth of materials so that they can begin replacing the old fence that surrounded the field.
That will be followed by repairing the restrooms and concession stand destroyed by a tornado five years ago, building a new basketball court, and erecting a new scoreboard and entrance sign. The project is expected to be completed by October 31, and they hope to have it at least 75% finished in time for the FAITH Unleashed Cancer Walk on October 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.