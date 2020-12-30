With nearly 20 million cases and over 333,000 deaths in the U.S. alone and the numbers rising daily, hopes have been high for the new COVID-19 vaccines.
But at this time only a very small percentage of the population has received the first dose, there is a 21-day waiting period between the first and second doses, and both are required for the vaccine to work correctly.
Add in over 1.19 million travelers going through airport security checkpoints in the U.S. just during the two days before Christmas despite dire warnings against holiday travel and concern is running high about what all this could mean.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, has described the holiday travel-related situation as “a big problem” adding, “the numbers are really quite dramatic.”
“We’re in a very very difficult situation right now,” said Dr. Lee Harrison, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh. “People are just not paying attention to public health guidelines.”
With the need for continued vigilance in preventive measures and the prevalence of sometimes conflicting information about the development of the new vaccines and the confusion that engenders in mind, a new CDC publication came out December 22 with “8 Things to Know about the U.S. COVID-19 Vaccination Program.” A link to the entire piece is given below but following is a condensed version of the CDC list.
The safety of COVID-19 vaccines is a top priority. In the article they describe a new tool CDC has developed - v-safe – “a new smartphone-based, after-vaccination health checker for people who receive COVID-19 vaccines” which they developed “ to increase our ability to rapidly detect any safety issues with COVID-19 vaccines.”
COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19. Two doses are needed.
Depending on the specific vaccine you get, a second shot 3-4 weeks after your first shot is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer against this serious disease.
CDC is making recommendations for who should be offered COVID-19 vaccine first when supplies are limited.
There is currently a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, but supply will increase in the weeks and months to come.
After COVID-19 vaccination, you may have some side effects. This is a normal sign that your body is building protection.
They describe the potential side effects as possibly being like having the flu but indicate that they should go away in a few days.
Cost is not an obstacle to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. They indicate that this is because “vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost” but caution that “vaccination providers may be able to charge administration fees for giving the shot.”
The first COVID-19 vaccine is being used under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Many other vaccines are still being developed and tested.
COVID-19 vaccines are one of many important tools to help us stop this pandemic.
“It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions,” the advisory by the CDC continues. “Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.”
The CDC advisory is available in its entirety at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/8-things.html
