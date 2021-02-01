LAWRENCEVILLE – Shantell Drummond-Reavis, 21, from Lawrenceville is charged with assault and battery of a family member on Jan. 23, 2021. She is also charged with resisting arrest/fleeing from an officer.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy D. W. Medlin responded to a disturbance at a residence on Tuck Lane, Lawrenceville and could hear a lot of yelling and commotion coming from inside the house. Several family members directed him to the back hallway where he found Drummond-Reavis being held down on the floor by a family member. She was assaulting her family and she was resisting while Medlin tried to place her in handcuffs for detainment. He was able to restrain her and transported her to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
Drummond-Reavis stated that she and her brother had gotten into a verbal argument and she told him she would “stick him” after she pulled a kitchen knife on him. She stated that after he got her on the ground she gave the knife up. Drummond-Reavis threatened to “stick all of them” if she got up. She admitted she had a lot of alcohol to drink. She admitted to hitting and kicking her brother and sister and also resisting while Medlin was trying to cuff her.
Drummond-Reavis was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and charged and held on a secured bond.
In other matters, Sharmie, E. Middleton, 44, Isiah Pough-Joseph, 27, and Jordan A. Walden, 28, all from New York are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on Jan. 23, 2021.
Sergeant W. V. Smith received a call from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen vehicle at Davis Travel Center. He found several units from Dinwiddie with a green Ford F250 with New York tags. They were in contact with Shena Kaufman from New York City Parks and Recreation who had tracked the vehicle to the Davis Travel Center. Pough-Joseph was the driver. He said he borrowed the vehicle from a friend. All three were arrested and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and charged. Pough-Joseph said he knew it was wrong to drive the city vehicle but said he didn’t know the vehicle couldn’t leave the state. Middleton said it was dark when they left and she didn’t notice the signs until after they stopped to get gas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.