Emporia voters were asked to use the ballot box Tuesday to make their voices heard on Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting shop in the city. The pari-mutuel betting initiative is passing convincingly, 1,288 (66%) -666 (34%) with nine of 10 precincts reporting. The unofficial results must be canvassed, and late mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 counted for the official totals.
The Colonial Downs group visited Emporia in February to announce plans of coming to the city. The Emporia City Council unanimously endorsed the Colonial Downs group coming to the municipality, citing the prospect of adding 100-plus well-paying jobs with benefits and a vital source of tax revenue in the city coffers.
"It would bring approximately $600,000 to the City annually and bring in more than 100 good-paying jobs," Colonial Downs Vice President of Government Affairs Lisa Speller said last month at an Emporia Rotary Club meeting. "Rosie's would not depend on the residents of Emporia to come to our establishment. It's the intersection of I-95 that will draw the business here."
The next step for Rosie's is breaking ground in the city limits. The Colonial Downs group is currently looking at a pair of locations on U.S. 58 off of Interstate 95.
