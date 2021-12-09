Leaf collection began Oct. 1 in the City of Emporia. It runs through Jan. 31.
“Leaf collection pickup is between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the season.” Sanitation Supervisor Anthony Gillus said. “The schedule may vary depending on weather conditions and the quantity of leaves in your area.”
Gillus asks residents to remove vacuum equipment damaging tree limbs, rocks, and debris. If debris is detected in the piles of leaves, the department will not collect the material
