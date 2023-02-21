DOSWELL—Some of Virginia’s own “superheroes” will arrive at the 2023 State Fair of Virginia in the form of agriculture-themed trading cards.
Fair organizers are seeking nominations of everyday agricultural heroes through March 8. They will select 12 Virginians for the first round of Ag Superhero Trading Cards.
The cards will make their debut during the fair’s Educational Expo, which offers field trips for school groups to learn about Virginia agriculture, natural resources and related trade industries.
“We’re Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom, so we want to make sure that doesn’t just stop at the fair,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, State Fair manager of agriculture education and strategic partnerships programming. She added that teachers will receive lesson plans and activities to pair with the cards in the classroom.
“We really just wanted to have a way to engage youth and get them excited about the industry and agriculture, but also to highlight and showcase some of the other industries that impact and affect agriculture,” Thomsen said.
There is no “one-size-fits-all” for an “ag superhero,” she explained, as the trading cards aim to celebrate the rich diversity of the agricultural community—whether by spotlighting a truck driver who supplies grocery stores, a farmer who works sunup to sundown to keep food on the shelves, or an advocate who connects policymakers with farmers or promotes sound conservation programs.
“Superheroes in today’s time are certainly individuals who contribute a very important part of our being able to survive in the environment that we live in,” said M.L. Everett, president of the State Fair Youth Development Board and a Southampton County farmer.
“We’re really excited to see what that farmer superhero looks like to our communities,” Thomsen added.
To nominate someone for this year’s trading cards, fill out the Google form at statefairva.org/p/getconnected/ag-trading-cards. Nominations will be reviewed by a committee that will select 12 individuals. Those not selected may be featured on cards in future years.
Sponsorship opportunities to support the production and distribution of the trading cards also are available.
For further information, contact Thomsen at sthomsen@statefairva.org.
