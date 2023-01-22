Thanks to tips from the public, Cody Dallas Garcia, 19, was located in Nottoway County on Jan. 18, and taken into custody without incident.
The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit was seeking the public's help with locating the convicted sex offender who was last registered as living in Lunenburg County. Garcia was wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.
Garcia was previously living in the Victoria community of Lunenburg County, but absconded and failed to update a new address as required by state law by the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.
