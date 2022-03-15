The Virginia State University Police discovered a female student body at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the university’s apartments at Ettrick.
There were no signs of trauma or suspicious activity to the female’s body. The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Examiner. The student’s name is being withheld until family has been notified.
This student’s death was the second at the University Apartments at Ettrick in three months. Another VSU student was killed there in a shooting in December.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
