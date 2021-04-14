PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- President of Richard Bland College of William & Mary Debbie Sydow has named Dr. Tyler Hart as provost at the college, the school announced in early April.
Dr. Hart has served the College in numerous key administrative duties over the last decade. Most recently, Hart served as Chief Administrative Officer overseeing Development, Marketing & Communications, Campus Safety and Information Technology.
Dr. Hart joined the college in May 2008 as the Coordinator of Financial Aid. Since then, he has overseen several key areas of the College including strategic planning, development, academic and institutional effectiveness, program development and strategic enrollment management.
“Dr. Hart has distinguished himself as a respected leader at Richard Bland College. He brings the breadth and depth of leadership experience that is needed to advance the College’s long-term strategic goals,” says Sydow. “As RBC continues to navigate through new challenges, Dr. Hart has proven time and again his steadfast commitment to student success.”
“Since its inception Richard Bland College has demonstrated how high education can change lives and help students reach their full potential,” said Hart in a release. “I am honored to have been named provost. I look forward to working with Dr. Sydow and the leadership team, faculty, and staff to ensure that students are successful in completing the credentials needed to be competitive in the job market.”
Dr. Hart has worked previously as a business and tax consultant with small businesses and individuals in the Greater Richmond Area before joining Richard Bland College. He holds an MBA from Averett University and a Ph.D. from Old Dominion University where his research focused on Entrepreneurial Practices in Higher Education.
