The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit (SOIU) is seeking tips on the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender who was last living at a residence in South Hill.
Thomas Alexander Cypress, 44, is now wanted for failing to re-register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.
Cypress was due for re-registration on Oct. 15. Cypress is 5'6 in height and weighs approximately 230 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to still be in the greater South Hill area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at (800) 552-0962. Tips may also be left on the registry’s website at www.sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.