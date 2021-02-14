The Meherrin Ruritan Club is hosting a drive-thru take-out fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Club members will distribute catfish plates stocked with two large catfish cuts, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Tickets are $9 each and available from any Meherrin Ruritan Club member.
The distribution site is at the club's parking lot at 2612 Skippers Road.
