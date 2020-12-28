Newport News— State Police investigate hit and run accident at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel (MMBT).
At approximately 4:42 a.m. Monday morning, the state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 664 Southbound, south of the MMBT. The initial call came in of a vehicle hanging over the side of the bridge(see photo).
Preliminary investigations reveal that an unknown vehicle struck the 2000 Ford Escape, driven by a 35 year old Pennsylvania woman, causing her to lose control and strike the jersey wall. The female driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital. The unknown vehicle fled the accident scene.
State Police are asking for the community's assistance in seeking the driver that failed to stop at the scene. Any one who witnessed this incident on Interstate 664 on the MMBT are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.