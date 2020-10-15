American Legions Post 151 and American Legion Post 46 honor veterans each year by hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park.
With the pandemic still impacting the Emporia-Greensville community, the Nov. 11 program is officially canceled. Post 151 Commander Henry Robinson and Adjutant McKinley Jordan issued a statement regarding the cancellation.
“American Legion Post 151 would life to thank the citizens of Greensville County, and the City of Emporia for all your support in our annual Veterans Day Program,” they said. “Due to COVID-19, we have decided to cancel the Veterans Day Program for Nov. 11, 2020.”
The Memorial Day Service in Emporia-Greensville was canceled in May due to the pandemic. Both American Legion Posts sponsor the two services in the community each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.