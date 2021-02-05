RICHMOND, Va. – All Virginia school districts must provide the option of in-person learning by March 15, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a press conference Friday. The announcement follows the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and new research from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Northam also recommended that school divisions offer in-person instruction over the summer to compensate for “significant learning losses” sustained by students over the past year, although summer instruction will not be mandated.
Northam, along with Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane, and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, applauded teachers for their dedication to instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group highlighted data that supports a return to in-person instruction using COVID mitigation measures in classrooms and school buildings. Northam and other officials spoke to superintendents from across the state Friday morning regarding the return to classrooms.
“The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel, and communities continues to be our top priority,” Northam said. “We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals. It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”
On Jan. 14, Dr. Lane and Dr. Oliver presented guidance for safely re-opening PreK-12 schools in a letter to superintendents and local health directors. The letter replaced previous guidance given on reopening school districts provided on Oct. 20. On Jan. 21, President Biden’s administration issued an executive order in support of the safe reopening of schools.
“In-person learning is critical to the current and future well-being of our children,” Oliver said. “VDH remains committed to supporting school districts in getting kids back into classrooms as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and get Virginians vaccinated.”
According to a recent CDC study, risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 is low in school settings under proper health and safety protocols. The study also shows that most children infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or are completely asymptomatic.
In January, the Greensville County School Board extended virtual learning in the school district through the first nine weeks of the second semester of the school year. On Jan. 12, the Board adopted a phase-in plan to begin to return teachers and staff to their offices by March 22.
In 2020, Northam directed $492 million in CARES Act funding to public schools and education initiatives in all 132 school divisions across the state. GCPS received a total of $1,040,687 in CARES act funding over two allotments. Funding is used to support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020-2021 school year, including testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitization equipment, and technology for distance learning.
