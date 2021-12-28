In response to some recent questions about grounds upkeep at the Waverly Cemetery on Spring Branch Road, Mayor Angela McPhaul sat down last weekend to discuss the situation.
“Waverly Public Works takes properly maintaining the cemetery very seriously,” she began, “and that takes a lot of time. What I think a lot of people either have forgotten or just don’t understand is that there would be no issues if everyone followed the simple rules that are given to anyone who purchases a cemetery plot. Those guidelines are there to allow the beautiful cemetery to be always a lovely, peaceful place not only for funerals, but for any time when someone wants to visit the final resting place of their loved ones as well as for visitors who come to admire the older tombstones dating back to the 1800s.”
The rules, she explained, are mainly basic guidelines concerning items allowed or not allowed at gravesites and some specific timing rules to help keep the appearance of the graveyard pristine.
“Of course, we understand that a funeral is a difficult time,” she said, “but people are leaving their standing wreaths out in the weather for more than two weeks after the burial as well as after holidays when people put special, seasonal things on the graves. The problem with that is that the cemetery looks very unkept when those things get rained on and blow onto the ground. Also, people are erecting small, fenced areas and putting out things like solar lights and stuffed animals on the grave sites which are not allowed in the rules they signed when purchasing the plots. “
“The biggest problem with this is that all of these things force public works staff to spend even more time weed-eating around all these items,” she continued. “It may sound like a little thing, but if you think about how much time it takes to work around bushes or lawn ornaments or flower beds or any other little features in your yard, for example, then multiply that amount of time by the number of gravesites on over 19 acres and it really adds up.”
“We only have three full time and two part time staffers in public works for everything that has to be done in the town,” McPhaul added. “One is a volunteer firefighter in Waverly, two are veterans, and those five are responsible for cutting grass at the cemetery every other Monday and Tuesday. This has been the schedule for the past 10 years. If there is a funeral scheduled, public works goes back to the cemetery to make sure the area is cut. With all that acreage to be cut it takes a while, but it really is the weed-eating that takes a tremendous amount of time as the guys have to go around each gravestone individually.”
“These guys work very hard,” she said. “Public works has taken down more than 10 dead trees over the past several years as well as cutting two new roads to increase the size and accessibility of the cemetery. They just do not want to be placed in a position of having to remove anyone’s left items that have become unsightly or just are not allowed. So by everyone working together at being mindful of what to place in the cemetery – and what not to – and clearing away the items before they are blown down or ruined by the weather, we can make – and keep - this lovely cemetery, and all of our town for that matter, the kind of place where we all want to live and where others want to visit.”
Duplicate copies of the cemetery rules are available at Waverly Town Hall.
