Walk down the halls of Accordius Health and venture out to the garden, and your eyes quickly focus on the healthy plant life. The garden’s upkeep is headed by resident Larry Smith.
“We did this as an activity for the residents to have something to do,” Sharon Ward of Accordius Health said. “Mr. Smith took over with our planting, loving them up, watering and re-potting them.”
Smith takes care of Sweet Iris, Pink Sky, Mexican Mint, and other household plants. He grows collards, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetables. Ward had an eye on one of the peppers she wanted to take home. No problem for Smith, but he said he will get his share of the tomatoes off the vine.
One might believe Smith to be a horticulturist as he describes the plants in the garden and how they grow. He gained his knowledge of gardening as a child on the west coast.
“I grew up with my grandparents in California, so I was raised with gardening,” Smith said. “My parents always had a garden, and my grandparents used to grow cactus. I learned a lot from them. It’s something I like to do, and it’s really therapeutic.”
Smith continued his tasks in the garden when he grew up, got married, and raised six children. His kids got involved in growing watermelons and other staples.
The Bakersfield, California area grew too quickly, and the cost of living shot up. Smith decided to move to the Newport News area to make his living as a welder.
He has been a resident of Accordius for the past five years. In fact, he is the President of the residents. He won’t be there much longer. In September, he is heading to Missouri to move in with his brother. He hopes his knowledge of his gardening will rub off on some of the other residents of Accordius.
“Hopefully, when I leave in September, some of the residents will take over and do the same thing next year,” he said.
The pandemic shut visitors off from visiting residents at Accordius Health, but that is gradually changing.
“We haven’t totally opened up yet,” Ward said. “It’s a work in progress, but we do have visitation Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You have to call Activities for an appointment to set that up.”
Who knows? A visit might bring an opportunity to look at Smith’s work in the garden. He’s a natural for it, and it’s quite a sight to see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.