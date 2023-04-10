-

The Arc of Virginia's office location in Richmond, Virginia. The Arc of Virginia is a statewide advocacy group for people with disabilities, and has voiced its support for HB 1924.

 Ryan Nadeau/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently recommended the General Assembly accept an amended version of a bill that ends the practice of paying subminimum wage to certain Virginia workers with disabilities.

A certificate exemption under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to determine pay for disabled workers based on a productivity calculation compared to other employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. These workers are currently listed within the “tipped employees” section of state code.

