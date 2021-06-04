Helen Keller’s tireless advocacy for people with disabilities resulted in a decision by Lions Club International to accept her challenge at their 1925 convention to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”
On June 12, as part of this effort, The Sussex Lions Club will conduct a White Cane Day fundraising event at the Wakefield Great Value Supermarket at 608 County Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
According to club President Katrina Faltz, The White Cane event is both an effort to inform the community about the number of sight programs the organization supports and an opportunity for the Lions Club to receive donations to help fund eye care and services for those who are visually impaired in the community.
Club Vice President Gloria Holloman explained that on that day club members will be out asking local citizens to support the effort by stopping by to give a donation or make a purchase.
“We will be selling brooms and mops that were made by the blind and visually impaired,” explained club president Katrina Faltz, adding that there also will be collection bins on site for people to bring in used eyeglasses, reading glasses and gently used hearing aids which will be reconditioned and gifted to those who need but cannot afford them.
