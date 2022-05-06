Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.