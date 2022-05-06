Since the pandemic began — and even before the pandemic began — few lines of work have dealt with nearly as much anguish, suffering, and burnout as frontline healthcare workers have experienced. Each wave and variant of COVID-19 brings more grief and more turnover in the industry. Fortunately, there are always people out there who are willing to show them appreciation for their hard work.
Doctors and nurses working the early-morning shift at Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center on Thursday morning received a welcome surprise outside the front entrance, courtesy of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The VHHA conducted a weeklong tour of hospitals across the Commonwealth to show appreciation for Virginia’s healthcare professionals who have worked backbreaking hours, especially during the last two years. Bon Secours marked the ninth stop on the tour, which began on Monday, April 25, and reached 14 hospitals across Virginia over five days.
“Obviously, early on in the pandemic, there was an outpouring of public support, but some of that has receded a bit,” said Julian Walker, vice president of communications for VHHA. “Healthcare is an industry where workers face some of the highest risk of workplace threats of violence. We want to remind the public to not only honor and respect healthcare professionals but also treat them with kindness.”
Outside each hospital, doctors and nurses were welcomed at shift change with free snacks, coffee, and a goody bag to thank them for their valued service.
At the front entrance of the hospital, a truck was parked which had a special video screen bearing messages of thanks and motivation from Virginia celebrities from the political, entertainment, and sporting sphere. These included former NASCAR drivers Elliott and Hermie Sadler, former NBA champion Ben Wallace, stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt, and former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
“I think it’s really great and it makes us feel appreciated, which is always nice because we are dedicated to our patients and it’s nice to know that somebody’s here to support us too,” said Katie Griffes, a health screener at the hospital.
This is the second hospital appreciation tour conducted by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, with the first being conducted in November 2021. The VHHA did not visit Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center during the first go-around, although they did visit another Bon Secours facility in Mechanicsville.
“We try to make sure that we get hospitals from different health systems,” said Walker. “This is the second time we’re doing a cycle like this and we’re visiting all different hospitals this time as opposed to the hospitals we visited last time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.