RICHMOND -- Possession and growth of marijuana will be legal in Virginia on July 1.
Both houses of the Virginia General Assembly voted Wednesday to approve proposed amendments by Gov. Ralph Northam to previously signed laws legalizing marijuana. The vote makes Virginia the 16th state to legalize some form of possession of the drug.
Under the new law, adults age 21 and older will be able to legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Individuals will also be able to grow up to four marijuana plants.
The new July 1 date puts the legalization of marijuana far ahead of the original schedule. The initial law signed by Northam in February set the date for legalization at January 1, 2024. But recently, the governor changed his stance, stating that further penalizations for minor possession of a drug that would soon be legal were unfair.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax broke a 20-20 tied vote in the Virginia Senate to pass the legislation. The vote was split down party lines. The bill passed by a 53-44 vote in the House of Delegates.
Many opponents of the bill, including Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, noted that four plants have the capacity to produce far more than one ounce of marijuana. The overlap of the two qualifications has been left ambiguous.
While small possessions and growth will be legal in just a few months, it could be years before the state is able to begin providing licenses for recreational marijuana retailers. Medical dispensers in Virginia will also not immediately be able to sell to legal adults.
The 300-page bill touts what lawmakers are calling “social equity” measures. These include preferential licensing for business owners who have previously received marijuana-related citations as well as graduates of historically Black colleges and universities. This was a large point of contention for GOP opponents of the legislation.
A report released in November commissioned by the state found that Black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana.
