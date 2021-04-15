Congressman A. Donald McEachin-D represents Virginia’s Fourth congressional district. His office will soon give the go-ahead to fund 10 projects in the district, and Emporia leaders hope some of that funding comes to the city.
The Emporia wish list includes manganese contactors for the water system, the South Main St. Revitalization Project, Mayor Carolyn Carey’s Community Initiative Project, and a new Emporia Police Department building.
The discussion among city leaders was about sending one project proposal to McEachin or sending them all in. Considering the district encompasses nine counties between Richmond and Hampton Roads, there is plenty of competition for the federal grant money.
Councilman Woody Harris proposed sending only one project to McEachin’s office, believing it would increase the chances of funding for a vital need.
“Of that list, the manganese contractors, I think, are the most critical project of the four that’s the furthest along,” Harris said. “I love Mayor Carey’s CIP Program that she has developed, but I think, frankly, the manganese is a crucial, more critical need for the community.”
Councilman Jim Saunders persuaded his peers to prioritize the wish-list if all of the city’s proposals get sent to McEachin. He successfully got the manganese contractors at the top of the list.
It was followed by the South Main St. Revitalization, South Main St. Revitalization, Carey’s CIP Project, and the EPD building.
“We have to do the manganese project,” Saunders said. “Why wouldn’t we put that as the No. 1, versus the police station. We don’t even have the approval to proceed on that.”
City Manager William Johnson said the request for the police station funding, if approved by McEachin’s office, is a one-time deal. He made clear that the proposal is not a green light for the police station proposal that the City Council mulled over a few years ago.
Carey believes having four proposals on the wish list gives the city a better chance of getting one of the projects selected. The mayor said the city loses nothing if none of the proposals get chosen.
Councilman Clifton Threat agreed with Carey’s gameplan to submit all of the proposals to McEachin’s office.
“As Madam Mayor said, if we get something, we get something. If we don’t, we don’t,” Threat said. “The low-hanging fruit might get looked at first as opposed to that large project. I say we roll the dice and see where they land.”
All present agreed the competition for federal dollars is tough, and receiving any funds would be a blessing.
