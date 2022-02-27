Producers in twenty counties in Central Virginia will be eligible for matching grants this year under a program funded by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission Southern Virginia Precision Agriculture and Farm Efficiency Cost-Share Program. During its January 6, 2022 meeting in Richmond, the Tobacco Commission approved $505,000 funding for the Southern Virginia Precision Agriculture and Farm Efficiency Grant. The grant offers producers in a 20-county region an opportunity to apply for a cost-share incentive of up to $5,000 per producer. This project includes the counties of Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Franklin, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, and Sussex. The objective of the Central Virginia Precision Agriculture and Farm Efficiency Grant is to encourage producers to incorporate new practices that enhance their operation’s inputs and cost savings. These practices will improve environmental management through the adoption of precision technologies, produce handling and hay storage improvements, and produce equipment and cold storage enhance and livestock handling improvements. This will be accomplished by offering a 33% cost share subsidy.
Producers interested in applying for funding must attend a minimum of one informational meeting to receive an application. Approved applicants must then attend one educational session offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension agents prior to reimbursement during the summer of 2022. The regional informational meeting will be at the Southern Piedmont Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Blackstone which will be accessible in person or via zoom Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Agents in each county will then hold local information meetings to explain the program and administer packets for those unable to attend on March 28th. Please check with your county to confirm if they will hold a local information session.
Cost-share applications will be accepted beginning on May 16th at 8:00 a.m. at the Virginia Cooperative Extension offices in the participating counties. Funding is limited and will be provided to producers on a first-come-first-serve basis with special consideration given to producers who have never received a Tobacco Grant. Incentives will only be awarded on a one- time basis per producer, per family, and/or per farm. For more information on this program,
Please contact your local extension agent or the Campbell County Extension Office at (434) 332- 9538.
