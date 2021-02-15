RICHMOND – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced more than $4.8 million in federal grants from the Department of Health and Human Services for the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Commonwealth University to combat critical healthcare issues facing the Commonwealth.
The Virginia Department of Health will receive a grant totaling $3,762,028 from the Department of Health and Human Services for child and maternal health services.
“Every child deserves a healthy start and every mom deserves the best outcome of a healthy and thriving baby,” said McEachin. “Unfortunately, maternal mortality and infant mortality are on the rise in the U.S., especially for Black moms and babies, who are three times more likely to have poor or even fatal outcomes. This kind of generous funding will allow the Virginia Department of Health to take care of more moms and babies, helping them have healthy beginnings."
Virginia Commonwealth University will receive $489,207 from the Department of Health and Human Services for research into oral diseases.
“Oral diseases are more prevalent and more dangerous than we often perceive,” said McEachin. “Over three million Virginians have no dental insurance and 67 Virginia localities have no dental safety net provider. Yet, there are well-known correlations between oral disorders and diabetes, pregnancy problems, and heart disease. Those suffering from periodontal diseases are almost three times as likely to have a stroke and twice as likely to have a heart attack. These funds and this research can actually save lives and make a real difference in the health and well-being of so many Virginians."
"Diabetes is a silent stalker, with nearly one out of ten Virginians suffering from this pernicious disease,” said Congressman McEachin. “Moreover, one out of three Virginians is estimated to have pre-diabetes, with many not even knowing that they are in danger. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult-onset blindness in the United States. Adults with diabetes are nearly twice as likely to die from heart disease or stroke as compared to people
without diabetes. Finding better treatments and preventions would keep many more Virginians alive and leading more comfortable and less at-risk lives. I hope this funding can lead to these better outcomes."
Virginia Commonwealth University will receive $219,063 from the Department of Health and Human Services for drug abuse and addiction research.
"Addiction and drug abuse have always been a problem in Virginia, but this horrific pandemic has caused these issues to explode exponentially,” said
McEachin. “In the first six months of 2020, overdoses increased almost 40%, and the pandemic was not even rampant through the first three months of the year. With COVID-19 ongoing and folks struggling with the prolonged fear of illness or even death, and so many without jobs and worried about family, opportunities for overdose and drug abuse remain exceedingly high. This funding for research is badly needed so we can address drug abuse and addiction, particularly during these challenging times."
