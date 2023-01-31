VDOT has announced additional closures on the Benjamin Harrison Bridge.
The Benjamin Harrison Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, thus utilizing a full detour, during the following dates/times:
• Tuesday, January 31st at 11 p.m. and ending Wednesday, February 1st at 4 a.m.
• Wednesday, February 1st at 11 p.m. and ending Thursday, February 2nd at 4 a.m.
• Thursday, February 2nd at 11 p.m. and ending Friday, February 3rd at 4 a.m.
• Friday, February 3rd at 11 p.m. and ending Saturday, February 4th at 4 a.m.
The construction is part of the aerial cable project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.