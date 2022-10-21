Just over one full year after students returned to in-person learning following the COVID-19 pandemic, local schools are still facing a shortage of teachers which shows no signs of letting up. A key part of the shortage is the fact that fewer people going into teaching. Fortunately, Greensville County Public Schools has found some ways to help remedy this shortage in the short term.
At the recent school board meeting, it was announced that the district had reached a memorandum of understanding with iTeach, an online teaching certification and accreditation organization based in Denton, Texas. Assuming the agreement is finalized, iTeach will work to provide a fast-track to full licensure for qualified applicants, through a “collaborative educator preparation program”. Virginia House Bill 2486, passed in 2019, allows local school districts to partner with third-party educator preparation programs such as iTeach to permit alternative routes to licensure, as long as those programs satisfy the requirements of the Virginia Department of Education.
As of October, the school division has nine teaching vacancies to be filled. GCPS has found teachers from abroad to fill eight of these positions, but they have all faced delays in moving to the United States to start in Greensville County. The one position yet to be filled is for JROTC officer at the high school.
Executive Human Resources Director Karen Riddick and English Language Coordinator Mary Lou Phelps have done their best to integrate the international teachers into the schools’ culture even before they arrive.
“Every Tuesday we meet with them virtually to start talking about classroom management and the culture here,” said Riddick. “Ms. Phelps has had the opportunity to take them on a virtual tour at our schools.”
Greensville County Public Schools has reached a similar agreement with Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina to provide student teachers to address the teacher shortage. According to Division Superintendent Kelvin Edwards, the agreement was made official sometime last month, and the two parties are now working to find suitable student teacher candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.