-

On Tuesday evening at approximately 6:08 p.m., state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95, north of Slagles lake Road.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, Nicholas Yevoli, was traveling northbound when a male pedestrian walked across the interstate into his lane of travel. The pedestrian, 59 year old Mark H. Pottage of Park Avenue, Hoboken, New Jersey, died instantly from the impact.