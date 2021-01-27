On Tuesday evening at approximately 6:08 p.m., state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95, north of Slagles lake Road.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, Nicholas Yevoli, was traveling northbound when a male pedestrian walked across the interstate into his lane of travel. The pedestrian, 59 year old Mark H. Pottage of Park Avenue, Hoboken, New Jersey, died instantly from the impact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.