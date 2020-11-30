After a soft opening in July, the Sweet Emporia Bakery officially cut the ribbon at their grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Owner Sharon Garza was on hand selling sweet treats and meeting with members of the community.
Emporia Mayor Mary L. Person thanked Garza and the Chamber of Commerce for bringing a baker to the city, saying that the city has not hosted a business like it in quite some time.
Garza and her husband, Joe, moved to Emporia 10 years ago after living in California for a period of time. When Garza decided she wanted to open her own bakery, the couple purchased the house at 611 W. Atlantic St. They began renovating the building in the summer of 2016, and finished the project earlier this year.
Garza has years of baking experience under her apron, having worked in four different bakeries in her life. She says she is following in the footsteps of her grandmother, who was always baking when Garza was young.
Customers of the bakery can expect consistency in the classics, like sticky buns, pecan pie and cookies. But Garza says the menu will look a little different each week.
“Every week, I try to add something new,” Garza said. “You never know what you’re going to find in there. Sometimes I experiment and say ‘Hey, I’ll give this a try.’”
Garza has already adopted new recipes, such as a tropical hummingbird cake with coconut and pineapple, or a rich buttermilk teacake.
Sweet Emporia Bakery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.