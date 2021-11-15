The Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee announced its winners of the 2021 Hay Bale contest.
Southeast District leader Susan Harrell is excited to lay claim to a pair of the winning displays from her region. The Community Spirit winner is from the Greensville Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District. The Chesapeake County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee sported the Best Promotional hay bale.
“Jennifer Coker built the one in Greensville, and Roxanne Stonecypher built the one in Chesapeake,” Harrell said. They are both in my district. I was really happy for these ladies. We encourage more participation next year.”
Coker’s submission is currently visible in front of the USDA office in Emporia on South Main St. The winners won $100. The Southeast District includes Greensville, Brunswick, Southampton, Nansemond, Isle of Wight, and Chesapeake.
Other winners are:
Best Agri-Business, FFA or 4-H Display – W.R. Legge FFA, Frederick County.
Best Agricultural Theme – Shenandoah County Farm Bureau.
Most Creative – North Fork Middle School, Shenandoah County.
The submissions will be on display at the Virginia Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Williamsburg at the end of the month. The attendees will vote on their convention favorite. The convention’s favorite winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec.1, during the Fellowship Lunch at the convention. The winner will be notified in early December and will receive a trophy for their efforts.
