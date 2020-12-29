When Dr. Carolyn Carey takes a seat during the Jan. 5 Emporia City Council meeting, it will not be unfamiliar territory. Carey served as the District 1 City Council representative for a dozen years — 2006-2018.
Carey’s unfamiliarity with Jan. 5 is the seat she fills. Carey takes over the role of representing the City of Emporia as its mayor.
On Nov. 3, Carey defeated two-time incumbent Mary Person earning 61 percent of the vote. Ironically, Carey’s start in local politics in 2006 was triggered by a narrow seven-vote win against Person for the District 1 City Council seat. The mayor-elect is ready to go to work.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m looking forward to serving all the people of Emporia.”
Carey brings an educational background to the mayor’s chair. She taught in the Southampton County School Division. Carey is instrumental in the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church in Emporia, where she has a conference room named after her. Though Carey was not representing the City of Emporia through its governing body the last two years, she didn’t disappear.
For the past two years, Carey hosted youth financial summits to teach citizens how to reach financial freedom. Carey brought in successful entrepreneurs to host the seminars. Once the pandemic brought hardships to Emporia, she brought lunches to several city departments in what Carey described as a “show of appreciation” for what they do for Emporia. Last week Carey headed to the Greensville County Courthouse to take her oath of office from Clerk of Court Linda Edwards.
The mayor-elect returns to the city’s governing body on Jan. 1 but said she would continue to do what she can to make the city a better place to live for the citizens.
