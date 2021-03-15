A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Interstate 95 claimed the life of a New Jersey man.
According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the VSP, was called at 6:20 a.m. to investigate a wreck on the southbound lane of I-95. Officers discovered critically injured Daniel L. Ware, 32, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, trapped inside his vehicle. Ware was med-flighted to a VCU medical facility. During the flight, his condition deteriorated, and the flight was diverted to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg. He died at the hospital from injuries sustained from the wreck.
According to Anaya, the VSP investigation determined Ware's 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche ran off the road and struck a tree. Ware was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Brunswick fatality
At approximately 7:55 p.m. Friday, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old State Road, south of I-85.
According to the VSP, William Frederick Clary, 52, of Rawlings, was operating a 2010 Ford Edge at a high rate of speed when he entered a curve, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a tree. Clary was airlifted from the scene to Chippenham Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning.
It has not been determined if Clary was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. VSP determined speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the wreck.
