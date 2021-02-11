While there is still a long way to go to get Virginians vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae says the Crater Health District (CHD) has crossed a milestone.
“I feel better about this monstrous task ahead of us than I ever have so far,” Rae said.
Rae has been one of CHD’s regular critics since the Virginia Department of Health began distributing vaccines in January. But he says a Zoom meeting Friday morning with CHD representatives, Virginia Department of Emergency Management officials, and members of each district in the CHD left him encouraged about where things are headed.
On Saturday, thousands of individuals were vaccinated at various events hosted by localities in CHD. Those vaccinated included teachers – an important step following Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Friday that all school districts in the state would need to provide in-person learning options by March 15. Rae noted that Northam said in a press conference last week that vaccination efforts in every part of the state would increase significantly over the next two weeks.
Very soon, CHD will have an operational call center that citizens can call to speak to a live person who can provide information on where and how to register for vaccination appointments.
The City of Emporia is also building a testing/vaccination hybrid facility that Rae hopes will be ready for use in the coming weeks.
“Pitfalls and missteps are still bound to happen,” Rae said, “but I feel it is nothing but positive progress from here forward.”
