SUSSEX COUNTY - Currently the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 95, southbound, at the 29 mile marker, Sussex County.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:07 a.m., involving two tractor trailers and a sedan. At this time motor carrier units and the VSP crash reconstruction team are enroute to assist with the investigation.
The RIGHT lane of I-95 northbound, and the RIGHT lane of I-95 southbound are currently shut down for the investigation. The crash is still under investigation.
