On Tuesday, David Rose of Davenport & Company praised City of Emporia leaders for their sound fiscal management. Rose said a solid investment grade rating played a vital role in what city leaders accomplished.
Rose said the strong investment-grade ratings allowed Emporia to save $440,000. It did so by taking advantage of historically low-interest rates to refinance prior debt obligations.
Last year S&P Global assigned the City of Emporia an “AA” credit rating. Moody’s Investors Service placed an ‘Aa1’ enhanced rating based on the Virginia Localities Intercept Program and based on the Commonwealth of Virginia’s rating. It was the first time in 25 years national credit agencies assigned new credit ratings for Emporia.
City leaders used $4.4 million in new revenue to fund energy savings projects throughout the municipality. Ongoing water discoloration issues in parts of Emporia are getting addressed.
The new money allowed the city to commence working on the water and sewer projects during the summer. Work on manganese removal from the Emporia water supply was tackled as well. Waterline replacement is part of the ongoing project.
The utility end of the budget is paid for by user fees. Still, city leaders identified a need for another $17 million needed in various utility improvements in the next five to 10 years.
Rose said applications for below-market funding should provide $6 million in the next year and $11 million within the next 12 to 36 months.
Rose’s confident assessment of Emporia’s current fiscal status coupled with Emporia Director of Finance Curtis Finney’s optimistic presentation of the current fiscal year budget situation gives city leaders confidence in Emporia’s financial direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.