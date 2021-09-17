The youth programs provided by Washington Park Associates, LLC have taken off in the nearly eight months following the reopening of the area’s community center. On Thursday the group received a needed injection when Virginia Del. Roslyn Tyler-D, 75th, presented them with a $100,000 check from the Virginia General Assembly.
“I believe in organizations that want to help their children by mentoring, by giving them an education, and by giving them an after-school program so they won’t have an idle mind,” Tyler said. “As they say, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, and we don’t want that. We want our children to progress, and this program, and working with you, I know you have that mission at heart.”
During the summer, Willie Gillus headed a youth mentorship sports camp and other activities for children in the Washington Park area. The participants were fed and kept busy with structured programming.
Participants sometimes wrote something about their lives. One child wrote about a life of being bullied, not having an identity, and expressing doubt of continuing to go on in life. The red flag brought an immediate call to action.
The mentorship leaders called the child’s mother. She got in touch with the father, who got the youth professional help.
“Where else would the child have been in the hot summer months but alone at his house contemplating that, and if we don’t do anything else this year, we probably stopped a suicide attempt,” Gillus said. “That’s what this is about — a place of refuge for young kids and to help families around them.”
The leaders of Washington Park Associates are contemplating an after-school mentorship program to assist youth with education and provide a safe place to gather while their guardians are at work.
The community center site offers a strong internet connection. It would also follow GCPS guidelines. Letha Baker said now that school has started, most parents have already completed plans for after-school care. The Washington Park group could get a few children to come to the site, but if COVID-19 brings another forced school closure, students would be left scrambling to find a place to go.
“We would provide assistance with a support program if schools closed again,” Letha Baker said. “I have to work, and my child can’t stay at home alone. All of the older siblings had to watch the younger siblings, and that puts them behind because they have to assist the younger siblings.”
Tyler grew up near Washington Park and said she knows the assistance the community needs. The $100,000 is a boost for the group’s efforts. Gillus has overseen the rapid growth in services provided by the Washington Park Associates.
“We started this venture seven or eight months ago,” he said. “Opening the building was a big plus for the community. We know that the youth is our future. We know that making sure our youth get what they deserve and what they need is important. Our services need to provide youth with education, mentorship, and support to make it successful.”
