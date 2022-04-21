While the teachers and administrators are the face of the school system, the students wouldn’t be able to make it through the day without food and nutrition services staff at lunchtime, or the bus drivers who get them to school. The currently fraught state of the economy makes it all the more important for schools to retain these important staffers by any means necessary.
This is why, at its monthly board meeting on Monday night, the Greensville County School Board approved an incentive pay strategy for both nutrition staff and bus drivers.
“I often say, before school starts, our bus drivers and our school nutrition staff…they have worked a couple of hours before some people have even arrived to work,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
For bus drivers and nutrition staff to be eligible to receive the incentive, staff members most report to work every day, barring COVID-19 quarantine, bereavement leave, or jury duty. Incentives will be paid based on the employee’s status (full-time or part-time) and rank. Bus drivers who drive a double route will receive an extra $25 per day. Eligible employees who started on or before April 1 will receive their first incentive paychecks by May 31.
This last bit was a sticking point for some board members, who weren’t sure if $25 per day was enough of an incentive for the length of the bus routes. Ultimately, however, both measures passed. The money for the payment scheme will come out of the school’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Rescue) funds, which were provided as emergency relief in the wake of COVID-19. Combined, the incentive scheme is expected to cost the school at least $84,200.
The school board will work out more specifics regarding the transportation incentive plan at next month’s board meeting.
