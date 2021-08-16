Iyana Ferrell (Kasualtee), RIAA certified platinum songwriter/producer from Emporia, has been accepted into the Grammy Academy Class of 2021 for music production.
Ferrell graduated from Greensville County High School in 2012 and was a member of the Greensville County Marching Band (G-Force). Since graduating, she has achieved credits with artist such as Lil Duval, Fatboy, Tory Lanez, Erika Kayne, Saweetie and YK Osiris of Def Jam. The now platinum selling single “Valentine” is also apart of his debut album, “Golden Child” which is now Gold.
She has had the privilege of working with multi platinum/Grammy award winning songwriter/producers such as Teddy Riley and Rodney Jerkins. Ferrell is expected to not only be apart of the Grammy Academy as a member, but to soon be considered amongst the nominees in the years to come.
