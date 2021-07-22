The lobby of Southern Virginia Medical Center was abuzz with laughter and conversation as Bon Secours staff and members of the community gathered to join the hospital’s rebranding celebration. The festivities also served as a Business After Hours event for the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce.
Vice President of Nursing Kathe Ware, who is also the hospital administrator, welcomed EGCC guests and community leaders, and introduced SVMC Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Robert Squire.
“It’s great to be here with you all today as we try to close the door on COVID-19,” Squire said, “and open a new door to celebrate a new beginning for the hospital.”
The COVID-pandemic took a massive toll on SVMC, as it did with all hospitals and health care workers alike. After being closed to visitors for fifteen months, the hospital finally reopened its lobby on June 14, 2021.
Squire thanked a number of former hospital leaders who played significant roles in founding and fostering the hospital to get it to where it is today. He added that trying to open and operate a hospital today would be much harder of a task.
“Through the years, the hospital has been vital to the health of our community,” Squire said. “Needless to say, the impact has been significant.”
“Now our hospital is at a new stage,” he continued, “as we partner with Bon Secours Mercy Health. We welcome them as they carry out their mission and their commitment to providing needed services to citizens here in our community. This endeavor will require the support of everyone here and everyone in the community. I believe that the best care is that which can be provided locally.”
Next to address the crowd was EGCC Executive Director Nancy Rose. She welcomed Bon Secours into the local family, saying that it has been a long time coming while waiting for COVID to pass.
“We are so very grateful for the commitment of Bon Secours is making here,” Rose said,” committing to ensuring that all in our city and our surrounding counties have access to quality health care.”
In a touching gesture, Rose presented Bon Secours with a recently discovered photo of the original Greensville Memorial Hospital.
Bon Secours SVMC and SSMC President John Emery said the adversity faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic presents the hospital’s new branding as a springboard to move forward.
“I think for us historically, we were very transactional when it came to our care,” Emery said. “We interacted with community members who came here and received care, and the caregivers at this hospital provided wonderful care to those individuals, and we’re extremely thankful for that. As we move forward, we want to expand beyond the four walls and impact the community outside of the four walls, and really help move the care for the community forward in a high quality way.”
Recently, Bon Secours reached an agreement with Anthem Health Plans of Virginia after seven months of deliberation. Anthem healthcare plans had been out-of-network at Bon Secours hospitals since Dec. 1, 2020 when the previous contract between the two expired.
Bon Secours acquired Southside Medical Center (formerly Southside Regional Medical Center) and Southern Virginia Medical Center (formerly Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center) on Jan. 1, 2020. Since then, clinical and operations leaders have worked tirelessly to create a seamless transition of care delivery onboarding associates and sharing information about Bon Secours’ Mission, vision and values, while keeping the patient at the center of all care and services provided. With these two hospitals, Bon Secours now extends Catholic health care into Southern Virginia and more rural communities where access to health care is more challenging.
