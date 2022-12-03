Yesterday evening, December 2, 2022, state police were called to investigate a vehicle crash on Route 33/General Puller Highway, east of Route 620/Philpott Road. The driver of a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, 85 year old Joseph Paul Pearce, of Topping, Virginia,was traveling westbound on Rt. 33, when the vehicle ran off the roadway striking a road sign and several mailboxes before going airborne and landing in a ditch. Pearce was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No indication of alcohol as a factor of the crash.
Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatality in Middlesex County
- VSP press release
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous
- Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County
- New culprit suspected in the onset of pancreatic cancer
- Emporia residents can receive discounts on prescriptions
- Foster parents desperately needed in Emporia-Greensville
- 2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County
- Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 11
- Greensville County presents Operation Green Light for veterans
- Southside Senior Citizens Center turns 50
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.