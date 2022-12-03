-

First responders work at the scene of a fatal crash Friday in Middlesex County.

 VDSP photo

Yesterday evening, December 2, 2022, state police were called to investigate a vehicle crash on Route 33/General Puller Highway, east of Route 620/Philpott Road. The driver of a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, 85 year old Joseph Paul Pearce, of Topping, Virginia,was traveling westbound on Rt. 33, when the vehicle ran off the roadway striking a road sign and several mailboxes before going airborne and landing in a ditch. Pearce was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No indication of alcohol as a factor of the crash.