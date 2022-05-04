Consider it Greensville County’s closest thing to college basketball’s Final Four.
Each year, the four schools that make up the Greensville County Public School district each name their Teacher of the Year. A month later, one of those four will be named the Teacher of the Year for the entire county.
This year, the representative from Greensville Elementary School is ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher Hector Yanez, a native of Chile who has been teaching Spanish and ESL courses across America since 2001. Yanez holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Education and TESOL from The University of La Serena in northern Chile.
Mr. Yanez first came to Greensville County in 2015, and hasn’t regretted his decision.
“I first came here in September 2015, and I immediately liked the area because there is peace and quiet to teach and live,” said Yanez. “I was looking for a small and quiet community like this in which I was able to know my students’ families well and be able to advocate for all of them.”
Outside of the classroom, Yanez goes above and beyond in forging relationships with his ESL students by organizing extracurricular activities such as “multicultural nights” and English Learner parent nights.
“I am passionate about teaching English as a Second Language and Spanish, and I think I have the necessary communication and teaching skills to do so,” said Yanez. “I believe as an educator that the most rewarding aspect of teaching is to be able to help my students access higher levels of language use in order for them to become fluent in English.”
Like every teacher in every part of the world, Yanez has been forced to navigate the difficulties of the pandemic and the new frontier of distance learning — something that, it seems, Mr. Yanez would prefer to have behind him.
“As everybody knows and agrees, the pandemic has had a tremendous negative impact on students’ learning,” said Yanez. “Luckily, we have returned to in-person instruction and we have our students back in our classrooms during school days and hours as it should always be.”
The Teacher of the Year for the entire school district will be named at the next school board meeting, which will be held Tuesday, May 10.
