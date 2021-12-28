Congratulations to Sr. Pastor Freda and Pastor George Hines and EL SHADDAI’s Ministry Food Pantry in being chosen the 2021 Unsung Community Honorees presented to them by Thomas Family Boots On The Ground Outreach Ministry.
They were also honored with a Proclamation Of Recognition and Appreciation from the Greensville County Board Of Supervisors, James Brown, Chairman, and, Belinda Astrop, Supervisor, for all of their works that they have done and do in our community.
Freda, George and a team volunteers have been feeding whose who are in need of food for the last seven years at 609 Halifax St. They continued the program through the pandemic.
The History of EL SHADDAI’s Ministry Food Pantry was given by Freda, as following; “We, Praise the Lord, because in 1990 God gave us the vision to feed His people. And so we started our first food pantry at Garden of Prayer Church Emporia, Virginia, and it was truly a blessing to so many. But sadly it is no longer in operation. A few years after that we were led to start another food pantry at Pilgrim Way Of The Cross Church in Scotland Neck, North Carolina and again God Blessed it and I thank God it’s still in operation to this day.
“God blessed me at this time to become a Missionary and to go on to start yet another food pantry at Community COGIC Church. in Drewyville, Virginia and also started the fourth food pantry at Way Of The Cross Church in Roanoke Rapid, North Carolina, with Pastor (RIP) Dr. Martha Parker. We Thank God that it is still operating to this day. In 2012 I became the assistant pastor at The Peace Of Mind Church in Emporia and again there we started our fifth food pantry still keeping the God given vision to feed God’s people. To God be all the glory for in 2014 I was Ordained Sr Pastor Of EL SHADDAI Ministry. And I Thank God for Virginia, and I shall always be mindful that Mr and Mrs. Alvin, Mable Shell & Episcopal Dioceses of Southern Virginia in opening the doors for EL SHADDAI Ministry to finally have a permanent Food Pantry Home feeding 600 people every month. We, Pastors George and Freda Hines takes this opportunity to thank everyone that has helped and still a helping hand for us and the community. Also special thanks to Feed More, Food Lion, Walmart, all 55 Volunteers, past and present. Just look back and see how far God has brought us. The most important task at the present is to look ahead and discover God’s future plan for our community. May God in His mercy gives EL SHADDAI Ministry and all the volunteers the grace to continue. Food pantry hour are every Monday at 3 p.m.; 3rd Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. 4th Friday at 9 a.m. We appreciate all help ,support and donations to EL SHADDAI Ministry at 609 Halifax Street, Emporia, Virginia 23847.
“Pastor’s George and Freda Hines love you all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.