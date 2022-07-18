The American Red Cross returns to Emporia to host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Ave. Wednesday’s blood drive is the third this year at the YMCA.
If you would like to set up an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-733-2767, or register online at redcrossblood.org. The Mid Atlantic Region Blood Drive unit comes to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville every other month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.