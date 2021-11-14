Brunswick Academy is pleased to announce that Sydney Paige Paul has been selected as the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month for November 2021.
Sydney, a senior, is the daughter of John and Tonya Paul (‘91) of Emporia. Her brother, Jonathan, graduated from Brunswick Academy in 2019. She is the granddaughter of Wanda Proctor of Emporia and Ronald and Virginia Paul of Henrico, North Carolina.
Sydney is in the Brunswick Academy Honors Program and is taking dual enrollment courses through Southside Virginia Community College as well as Liberty University. She has been named to the All-A Honor Roll each year during her time at the academy. Regarding academics, Sydney is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council Organization (3 years), and the Latin Club (5 years), and has served on the Honor Council (2 years). In 2019, she was selected for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar. Her academic accomplishments earned her the honor of serving as a Junior Marshal during the 2021 Commencement Exercises.
Throughout her years at Brunswick Academy, Sydney has participated in athletics at the junior varsity and varsity levels. She has played volleyball since the 7th grade and basketball and softball since the 6th grade. She served as captain of the volleyball team her junior and senior years and was recently awarded VCC All-Academic, 2nd team All-Conference and All-Tournament. In basketball, she has received the Coaches and Most-Improved awards and was named VCC 2nd team All-Conference her sophomore year. Sydney was MVP for the varsity softball team her freshman, sophomore and junior years while also earning VCC 1st team All-Conference and 1st team All-State her freshman year. In May 2021, she was named VISAA’s All-State Division III Softball Player of the Year. She enjoys all athletic competitions and appreciates the opportunity to represent her school.
Outside of school, Sydney is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Emporia, where she has served as a scripture reader since the 3rd grade. She is also a member of Main Street’s Youth Group and has participated in three-week long mission trips where the group has traveled to different states to perform a variety of tasks including home repairs for the elderly, serving food to the needy as well as assisting with the renovations of a camp cabin on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
Sydney has played travel softball for nine years and is currently a member of the Hanover Hornets organization. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and playing the piano.
Sydney is in the process of applying to college and is interested in studying Chemistry.
