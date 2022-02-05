The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission is now accepting applications for the Talent Attraction Program.
To be eligible, recipients must:
• Have graduated between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022, with a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution of higher education, public or private, in-state or out-of-state
• Be able to legally work in the U.S.
• Reside within the Tobacco Region during the 24-month period of employment in which the award is made.
• Begin full-time employment in the tobacco region within six months of the award letter or graduation, whichever is later, and work for 24 months in one of the following hard-to-fill occupations:
o Public School Teacher in Science, Math, Technology/Computer Science, or Career and Technical Education (Grades 6-12)
o Speech Language Pathologist
o Physical Therapist
o Occupational Therapist
o Industrial or Electrical Engineer
o Information Security, Network, or Computer Systems Analyst
*Please note that Special Education Teacher is no longer an eligible occupation for this round of the program.
• Become significantly civically engaged in their community by volunteering with local non-profit or government activities, such as the United Way, Ruritan Club, Junior League, PTA, citizen committee for local government, local fire/EMS, food banks, youth sports coach, etc., with a total annual engagement of at least 50 hours of work.
• Have qualifying educational loans
The application deadline is March 31
